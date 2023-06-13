News & Insights

Motorcycling-Honda's Mir out of German GP due to hand injury

June 13, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Aadi Nair and India for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - Joan Mir will miss the German Grand Prix after suffering a hand injury in a crash during practice at last week's Italian Grand Prix, the Honda rider said on Tuesday.

Former world champion Mir crashed midway through second practice and was in significant discomfort. Honda last week said his right hand was examined which revealed damage around the fifth finger.

Mir said in a statement on social media that tests had revealed "a significant bruise" on his right hand. "I will not be able to participate in the next German Grand Prix," he added.

"As it is an injury that limits the strength and mobility of the hand, it is time to evaluate the best treatment ... and also the recovery plan to return safely."

Mir's injury adds to a frustrating first season with Honda in which the 25-year-old has suffered multiple crashes.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India Editing by Toby Davis)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.