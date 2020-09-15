Motorcycling-First female champion Carrasco to miss rest of season after crash

Spanish rider Ana Carrasco, who in 2018 became the first woman to win a motorcycling world title, will miss the rest of the Supersport 300 season after a crash in Portugal last week.

The 23-year-old Kawasaki rider fractured two vertebrae in the fall during testing at Estoril and will take at least three months to recover from surgery.

"Falls and injuries are part of my job as a rider. For my part, the 2020 season is over and tomorrow I start my "2021 pre-season", she told the World Superbike website.

Carrasco was fifth in the World Supersport 300 standings with three rounds remaining.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

