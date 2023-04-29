Motorcycling-FIM launches new Women's Motorcycling World Championship

April 29 (Reuters) - The Women's World Motorcycling Championship, which aims to broaden women's access to motorbike racing and create a platform for female riders, was introduced by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) on Saturday.

The FIM and Dorna Sports project will have its initial series in 2024 and will run primarily alongside the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

"We are going to start with a women's World Championship next year in circuit racing. Our plan is to have six races in Europe, and we are planning to do a single-make competition," FIM president Jorge Viegas said in a statement.

"We will try to have women from all over the world competing in this new championship. It will be organised mainly within the framework of the SBK World Championship."

In order to set a positive example to future female competitors, and with the goal of creating opportunities for female riders to build a visible professional career in motorcycling, the first season's target is at least six rounds, with two races per round.

The grid will compete on a level playing field, with a single bike supplier to be announced in due course.

"The best platform to start with is one brand, and we have already discussed this informally with the manufacturers," Viegas added.

"It's a championship where we want women to be professionals. It's not a move to another category, we want the women who race here to be able to earn a salary as drivers, as professionals. We hope to start in March or April next year."

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

