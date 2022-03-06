Motorcycling-Bastianini storms to first MotoGP win in Qatar

Adds details, quotes

DOHA, March 6 (Reuters) - Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his maiden MotoGP victory in style at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday as other Ducatis were forced to retire due to technical issues or crashes.

The Italian's victory reduced team owner Nadia Padovani and the Gresini garage to tears as the team, founded by Padovani's late husband Fausto Gresini, won their first race after reverting to being an independent outfit.

Gresini, twice world champion in the 125cc category (now Moto3), died last year at the age of 60 two months after contracting COVID-19.

"It's difficult for me to speak. I want to dedicate this victory to Fausto because he pushed a lot from the sky," an emotional Bastianini said while pointing to the heavens.

"It's fantastic for the team. I think all the guys are crying."

Bastianini finished ahead of Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder -- who made a blistering start from seventh on the grid -- and Honda's Pol Espargaro came third, ahead of his elder brother Aleix on the Aprilia.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez finished fifth while reigning champion Fabio Quartararo was ninth on his Yamaha.

When the lights went out, Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin, who stormed to pole position in qualifying on Saturday, had a poor start as the Hondas of Pol and Marquez shot into the lead.

Marquez dropped further down, however, when Binder capitalised on a mistake while Bastianini, riding last year's Ducati GP21, was still faster on the straight.

Ducati's Jack Miller was forced to retire with a technical problem and the Australian stormed out of the garage after coming in, while his team mate Francesco Bagnaia struggled to catch up with the lead group.

Ducati's night got worse when Bagnaia -- last season's championship runner-up -- slipped and took out Martin as the Spaniard tried to overtake on the first turn, with both bikes sliding off the track.

The Italian manufacturer's hopes rested on Bastianini, who started on the front row for the first time, and he overtook Binder before starting to reel in race leader Espargaro, with the gap closing every lap.

The pressure paid off when Bastianini overtook Espargaro with four laps to go, using the Honda rider's slipstream before he went wide in an attempt to defend his position and dropped to third.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

