Motorcycling-Aprilia's Espargaro undergoes surgery, expected to be fit for MotoGP opener

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

March 14, 2023 — 11:23 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro has undergone surgery on his right forearm less than two weeks before the 2023 season begins but his team said on Tuesday that the Spaniard would recover in time for the opening race in Portugal.

Teams were conducting pre-season tests at Portimao where Espargaro suffered from fibrosis over the weekend which affected his test schedule.

"Following fatigue in his right forearm, which occurred during the recent MotoGP tests at Portimao... Aleix Espargaro underwent a series of tests between yesterday and today at the Dexeus University Clinic in Barcelona," the team said.

"The checks revealed a fibrosis in the muscle for which a surgical operation was necessary."

Aprilia said he would recover from the "cleaning operation" in time for the race on the weekend of March 24-26.

The 33-year-old, who finished fourth in the riders' standings last year, later posted a picture of his arm in a sling with the caption: "Surgery done! I had a lot of pressure in my forearm, so everything is released and ready to race!"

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.