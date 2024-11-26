MotorCycle Holdings Ltd. Strengthens Market Position Amid Challenges

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. (AU:MTO) has released an update.

MotorCycle Holdings Ltd. demonstrated resilience in FY24, increasing its market share in new motorcycle sales despite a challenging economic environment. The company reported a net profit after tax of $14.1 million and declared a fully franked dividend, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns. Additionally, strategic appointments and operational changes aim to strengthen its market-leading position and drive future growth.

