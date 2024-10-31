News & Insights

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. Releases Shares from Escrow

October 31, 2024 — 05:59 am EDT

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. (AU:MTO) has released an update.

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. has announced the release of shares held by JWBC Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd and MRP Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd from escrow, effective October 31, 2024. This move involves a total of 11,539,000 shares, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics. Investors in the financial markets might find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market positioning.

