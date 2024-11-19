MotorCycle Holdings Ltd. Reassures Investors on Compliance

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. (AU:MTO) has released an update.

MotorCycle Holdings Ltd. recently addressed an administrative oversight concerning the late submission of a change in the director’s interest notice to the ASX. The company assured investors that this was an isolated incident and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining robust compliance with disclosure obligations. This move aims to bolster investor confidence in the company’s transparency and governance practices.

