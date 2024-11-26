Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. (AU:MTO) has released an update.

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the re-election of directors and adjustments to executive remuneration plans. Investors may find these outcomes reassuring as they reflect stability and confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

