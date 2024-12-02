Motorcycle Holdings Director Increases Stake Significantly

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. (AU:MTO) has released an update.
Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interests of Director Michael Poynton, who acquired 109,760 new performance rights, increasing his total to 146,492. The acquisition was approved by shareholders and is part of a long-term incentive plan. This change could potentially impact investor perceptions and the company’s stock performance.
