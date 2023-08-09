Motorcycle Holdings (ASX:MTO) Price Target Decreased by 6.87% to 2.59

The average one-year price target for Motorcycle Holdings (ASX:MTO) has been revised to 2.59 / share. This is an decrease of 6.87% from the prior estimate of 2.78 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.93 to a high of 3.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.71% from the latest reported closing price of 1.83 / share.

Motorcycle Holdings Maintains 8.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorcycle Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTO is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 109K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 101.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 58.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.