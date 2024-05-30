News & Insights

Motorcycle Holdings Announces Securities Cessation

May 30, 2024 — 04:43 am EDT

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. (AU:MTO) has released an update.

Motorcycle Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 90,354 performance rights securities on May 27, 2024, as detailed in their latest filing with the ASX. This marks a significant change in the company’s issued capital structure. The news release issued on May 30, 2024, provides essential information for shareholders and potential investors.

