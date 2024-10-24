News & Insights

MotorCycle Holdings Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. (AU:MTO) has released an update.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on November 27, 2024, in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can access meeting documents online. This event is a key opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s future plans and strategies.

