Motorcar Parts Of America Q4 Earnings; Stock Surges In Pre-market - Update

Following the release of the fourth-quarter results and full year sales guidance, MPAA was trading up by 15.75 percent at $6.10 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.

Looking ahead, for full year 2024, Motorcar Parts of America expects net sales of $720 million - $740 million, representing an annual growth of 5.4 percent to 8.3 percent.

Below are the fourth-quarter earnings highlights for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA):

Earnings: $1.5 million in Q4 vs. -$0.322 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Revenue: $194.7 million in Q4 vs. $163.9 million in the same period last year.

