News & Insights

Markets
MPAA

Motorcar Parts Of America Q4 Earnings; Stock Surges In Pre-market - Update

June 13, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)

Following the release of the fourth-quarter results and full year sales guidance, MPAA was trading up by 15.75 percent at $6.10 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.  

Looking ahead, for full year 2024, Motorcar Parts of America expects net sales of $720 million - $740 million, representing an annual growth of 5.4 percent to 8.3 percent.

Below are the fourth-quarter earnings highlights for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA):

Earnings: $1.5 million in Q4 vs. -$0.322 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Revenue: $194.7 million in Q4 vs. $163.9 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPAA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.