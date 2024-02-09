News & Insights

Markets
MPAA

Motorcar Parts Of America Posts Loss In Q3

February 09, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) posted a third quarter net loss of $47.2 million, or $2.40 per share, compared with net income of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share, a year ago. The company noted that the loss was primarily due to $40.4 million, or $2.06 per share, of non-cash items. Operating income for the third quarter increased 170.1 percent to $9.5 million from $3.5 million in the prior year.

Net sales for the third quarter increased 13.2 percent to $171.9 million from $151.8 million in the prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.