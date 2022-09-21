Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Motorcar Parts of America's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Motorcar Parts of America had US$161.8m of debt, an increase on US$122.5m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$11.2m, its net debt is less, at about US$150.6m. NasdaqGS:MPAA Debt to Equity History September 21st 2022

How Healthy Is Motorcar Parts of America's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Motorcar Parts of America had liabilities of US$413.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$271.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.2m as well as receivables valued at US$100.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$573.6m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$274.2m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Motorcar Parts of America would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Motorcar Parts of America's debt to EBITDA ratio (2.9) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.1, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Even more troubling is the fact that Motorcar Parts of America actually let its EBIT decrease by 5.5% over the last year. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Motorcar Parts of America's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Motorcar Parts of America created free cash flow amounting to 12% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

To be frank both Motorcar Parts of America's interest cover and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And even its EBIT growth rate fails to inspire much confidence. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Motorcar Parts of America has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Motorcar Parts of America (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

