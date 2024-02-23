Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Motorcar Parts of America (NasdaqGS:MPAA) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.05% from the latest reported closing price of 9.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorcar Parts of America. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 13.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPAA is 0.19%, an increase of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 17,624K shares. The put/call ratio of MPAA is 9.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 2,666K shares representing 13.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 19.49% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,405K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 1,212K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 981K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 2.20% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 852K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America's products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada.

