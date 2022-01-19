Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Not Flying Under The Radar

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.8x Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Motorcar Parts of America has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:MPAA Price Based on Past Earnings January 19th 2022

Is There Enough Growth For Motorcar Parts of America?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Motorcar Parts of America would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 185% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 253% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 119% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Motorcar Parts of America is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Motorcar Parts of America maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Motorcar Parts of America, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Motorcar Parts of America. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.