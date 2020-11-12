Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) just released its latest second-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.2% to hit US$153m. Motorcar Parts of America also reported a statutory profit of US$0.78, which was an impressive 109% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MPAA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Motorcar Parts of America from four analysts is for revenues of US$548.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 4.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 395% to US$1.26. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$548.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.09 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.9% to US$22.67. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Motorcar Parts of America at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$21.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Motorcar Parts of America's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.4% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 12% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Motorcar Parts of America is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Motorcar Parts of America's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Motorcar Parts of America going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Motorcar Parts of America (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

