Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Motorcar Parts of America (NasdaqGS:MPAA) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.84% from the latest reported closing price of $13.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorcar Parts of America. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 38.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPAA is 0.12%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 17,634K shares. The put/call ratio of MPAA is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 2,234K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 25.95% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 2,019K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 790K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing a decrease of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 669K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares , representing a decrease of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 0.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 589K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

