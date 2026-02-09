Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.78 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $2.29 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.9% to $167.69 million from $186.18 million last year.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.78 Mln. vs. $2.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $167.69 Mln vs. $186.18 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 750 M To $ 760 M

