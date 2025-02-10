Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.3 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $47.2 million, or $2.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $186.2 million from $171.9 million last year.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

