MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMER Earnings Results: $MPAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMER ($MPAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $186,180,000, beating estimates of $183,090,000 by $3,090,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MPAA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMER Insider Trading Activity

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMER insiders have traded $MPAA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC 325 has made 2 purchases buying 57,797 shares for an estimated $390,209 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOUGLAS B TRUSSLER purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000

CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L.P. BISON purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000

CAPITAL PARTNERS VI, L.P. BISON purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $343,000

FREDERIC JACK JR LIEBAU purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $47,400

PHILIP GAY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $35,100

DAVID BRYAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $13,668

JOSEPH EDWIN FERGUSON purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $8,496

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMER stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMER Government Contracts

We have seen $151,000 of award payments to $MPAA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.