US Markets
RACE

Motor racing-Williams follow McLaren in dropping Racing Point appeal

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Former champions Williams joined McLaren on Wednesday in dropping plans to appeal a stewards decision against Formula One rivals Racing Point.

Adds Racing Point also appealing

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Former champions Williams joined McLaren on Wednesday in dropping plans to appeal a stewards decision against Formula One rivals Racing Point.

The matter will still go to the governing FIA's International Court of Appeal after Ferrari and Renault confirmed their intention to take the matter forward.

The FIA confirmed Racing Point, who argue they have done nothing wrong, were also appealing.

"After careful consideration, Williams have elected not to proceed with the formal appeal," the Mercedes-powered team said in a statement.

"We believe the FIA’s decision to seek the prohibition of extensive car copying for 2021 onwards addresses our most fundamental concern and reasserts the role and responsibility of a constructor within the sport."

McLaren, who will switch from Renault to Mercedes engines next season, said on Tuesday they had dropped plans to appeal.

Racing Point's car is a visual copy of last year's Mercedes, who provide their engines and gearbox, and the argument is about what it means to be a constructor and how much of the car has to be designed in-house.

They were fined 400,000 euros ($470,000) and docked 15 constructors' championship points after Renault protested the brake ducts on the car. The team are allowed to continue racing with it, however.($1 = 0.8513 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RACE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular