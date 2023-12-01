Motor racing-Williams confirms Sargeant for 2024 F1 season

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Logan Sargeant will continue to race for Williams next season in an unchanged lineup with Alex Albon, the Formula One team announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old U.S. driver, who scored one point in his rookie season this year, had been the only remaining uncertainty for 2024 and his confirmation completed the starting grid.

Former champions Williams finished the season seventh overall.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alex Richardson)

