Motor racing-Vettel out of Saudi Arabian GP due to COVID, Hulkenberg to step in

Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Sebastian Vettel has not recovered from COVID-19 and will once again be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Aston Martin said on Friday.

Four times world champion Vettel missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive ahead of the race.

