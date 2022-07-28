Motor racing-Vettel announces retirement at end of F1 season

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari.

He made the announcement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

