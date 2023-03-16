Motor racing-Verstappen delays Saudi arrival due to stomach bug

March 16 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after suffering a stomach bug.

The double world champion said on Twitter he was recovering but would not turn up at Jeddah's floodlit Corniche street circuit until Friday, when practice starts.

"Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug," Verstappen told his 3.2 million followers.

"Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday."

Champions Red Bull said the 25-year-old would not be at the track for media commitments on Thursday with the agreement of the governing FIA.

Verstappen won last year's night race in Jeddah and leads the championship after his one-two victory with team mate Sergio Perez in the March 5 season-opener in Bahrain.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

