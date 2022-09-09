Motor racing-Tsunoda gets 10-place grid drop after string of reprimands

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid drop for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands.

MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 (Reuters) - AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid drop for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix after the Japanese collected a string of reprimands.

Tsunoda picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.

Previous offences -- in Australia, Bahrain and Monaco -- were for driving unnecessarily slowly and hindering other drivers.

At the Dutch Grand Prix he had stopped on track thinking a wheel was loosely attached, undoing his seat belts in the expectation of having to get out of the car.

Instead, the Red Bull-owned team told him the car was safe to continue and he then drove back to the pits in an unsafe condition.

Under Formula One's sporting regulations, receiving five reprimands -- at least four of them for driving offences -- during a season triggers an automatic grid drop.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters