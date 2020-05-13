World Markets

Motor racing-Schumacher wins fan vote for F1's most influential person

Contributor
Toby Davis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher has been named the most influential person in Formula One history after a vote by fans on the sport's official website.

The result was revealed on Wednesday, the 70th anniversary of the first world championship grand prix at Silverstone in 1950.

Ferrari great Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since he suffered serious head injuries in a ski accident in 2013, beat former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone with 61% of the vote in a head-to-head final.

The German holds the record for titles and race wins (91), although six times champion Lewis Hamilton is threatening to take both.

In earlier rounds of the tournament, Schumacher beat the late champions Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio as well as team founder Enzo Ferrari.

An expert panel had produced a 32-name shortlist, divided into four categories of drivers, team bosses, technical innovators and game changers.

Formula One said thousands of fans had participated but did not give details.

