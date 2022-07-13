Motor racing-Rivals McLaren, Ganassi both announce Palou signing for 2023

July 13 (Reuters) - Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou announced he will be joining McLaren for 2023, hours after his current employers Chip Ganassi Racing said he was staying with them.

Ganassi said in a statement they had exercised an option to retain the Spanish driver and quoted him saying it was "a great feeling knowing I'll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season."

The 25-year-old said on Twitter he had found out about that press release from the media and it had been issued without his approval.

He added that the quote, which also spoke of how Ganassi had welcomed him with open arms from day one, had not come from him.

"As I have recently informed CGR, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue with the team after 2022," said the Spaniard.

British-based McLaren, who are rivals of Ganassi in IndyCar with the Arrow McLaren SP team, then issued a statement saying Palou would race for them in 2023 and also test their 2021 Formula One car.

"I'm extremely excited to join the driver roster for such an iconic team as McLaren," it quoted Palou as saying.

"I'm excited to be able to show what I can do behind the wheel of a Formula One car and looking at what doors that may open."

McLaren are competing in IndyCar, Formula One, Formula E and Extreme E next year.

"We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it’s exciting to be able to include Alex on that list," said McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

