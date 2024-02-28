News & Insights

Motor racing-Red Bull F1 boss Horner cleared of misconduct

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

February 28, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

SAKHIR, Bahrain, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Formula One team boss Christian Horner has been cleared of alleged misconduct towards a female employee, the Austrian energy drink company said on Wednesday.

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed," a Red Bull spokesperson said in a statement.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial."

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Sharon Singleton)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.