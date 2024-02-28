Motor racing-Red Bull F1 boss Horner cleared of misconduct

SAKHIR, Bahrain, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Formula One team boss Christian Horner has been cleared of alleged misconduct towards a female employee, the Austrian energy drink company said on Wednesday.

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed," a Red Bull spokesperson said in a statement.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial."

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Sharon Singleton)

