Motor racing-Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1 reserve driver

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

January 24, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi will continue as a Haas test and reserve driver for a fifth-successive season in 2023, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Miami-born driver, grandson of double world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, competed in two grand prix races at the end of 2020 as a replacement for injured French driver Romain Grosjean.

This year he will be reserve for Denmark's Kevin Magnussen and German Nico Hulkenberg.

"I’ve said before that continuity and consistency is key to success in Formula One and Pietro remaining with the team for 2023 makes me believe that we have strong foundations," said team boss Guenther Steiner.

"Pietro is a proven performer and is ready to step in at any time to get behind the wheel and drive, as he did twice in 2020."

Ferrari-powered Haas finished eighth overall last year. The new season starts in Bahrain on March 5.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sharon Singleton)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

