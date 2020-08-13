Motor racing-Perez tests negative for COVID-19, will race in Spain

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Racing Point's Sergio Perez will race in Spain this weekend after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

The Mexican has missed the last two grands prix after contracting the virus.

"Checo (Perez) tested negative for COVID-19 and the FIA have confirmed he can enter the paddock today and compete this weekend," the team said at the Circuit de Catalunya.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Jason Neely)

