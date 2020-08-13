US Markets

Motor racing-Perez tests negative for COVID-19, will race in Spain

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published

Racing Point's Sergio Perez will race in Spain this weekend after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

The Mexican has missed the last two grands prix after contracting the virus.

"Checo (Perez) tested negative for COVID-19 and the FIA have confirmed he can enter the paddock today and compete this weekend," the team said at the Circuit de Catalunya.

