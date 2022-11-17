World Markets

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher to leave Haas at end of F1 season

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS PEREZ GALLARDO

November 17, 2022 — 12:03 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ABU DHABI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German driver Mick Schumacher will leave Haas after the season ends in Abu Dhabi this weekend, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.

The move paves the way for Schumacher's older compatriot, Nico Hulkenberg, to replace the son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael alongside Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Abu Dhabi/Alan Baldwin in London, editing by...)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.