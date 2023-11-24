News & Insights

Motor racing-McLaren F1 team extend Mercedes engine deal to 2030

November 24, 2023 — 04:20 am EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - McLaren will use Mercedes power units until at least 2030 after extending their existing deal into Formula One's new engine era, both parties announced on Friday.

Formula One's engine regulations will change in 2026 and McLaren are the first customer team to commit to the new Mercedes power unit alongside the works outfit.

