News & Insights

Motor racing-Mahindra scrap AI-generated influencer after social backlash

Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

January 11, 2024 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Mahindra Formula E racing team scrapped plans for an AI-generated female influencer on Thursday after facing a backlash on social media.

The Indian-owned team had said Ava, and the Instagram account @avabeyondreality, would 'interact' with drivers and help "shine a new light" on their progress in the electric championship.

The announcement triggered a storm of criticism.

"Motorsport companies/teams will do anything but hire actual women," was one typical reaction on Instagram.

Team principal Frederic Bertrand responded to the criticism on Thursday.

"Nurturing diversity, inclusion and innovation is at the heart of Mahindra Racing," he said on X.

"Our AI influencer program was designed with this innovation in mind.

"Your comments hold tremendous value. We have listened, understood and decided to discontinue the project."

The series has no female race drivers at present but offers a 'Girls on Track' programme for 12 to 18-year-olds with work experience and workshops as well as putting a participant on the podium after every race to highlight female inclusion.

Formula E starts its 10th season in Mexico City this weekend.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.