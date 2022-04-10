Motor racing-Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari

MELBOURNE, April 10 (Reuters) - Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday after starting on pole position.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was second, with George Russell third for Mercedes.

