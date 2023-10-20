News & Insights

Motor racing-Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen has lap deleted

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

October 20, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix after Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen had a faster lap deleted for exceeding track limits and dropped to sixth on the grid.

McLaren's Lando Norris will join Leclerc on the front row, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton lining up third and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth.

Qualifying was held on Friday after one practice session because Saturday is devoted to a standalone points-scoring 100km sprint, the fifth of six on the calendar this season.

Red Bull and Verstappen, who can take his 50th career win on Sunday, have already secured the constructors' and drivers' championships. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis) ((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;)) Keywords: MOTOR F1 USA/ (URGENT PIX, TV)

