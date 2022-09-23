Motor racing-Latifi to part ways with Williams at end of 2022

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Nicholas Latifi will part ways with Williams at the end of the 2022 season at the conclusion of the Canadian driver's current contract, the Formula One team announced on Friday.

After confirming that Alex Albon will continue for next year and beyond, Williams said it would announce its full 2023 driver line-up in due course.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

