Motor racing-Kubica to leave Williams at end of season

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Robert Kubica announced on Thursday he will leave former champions Williams at the end of the year, a move likely to bring down the curtain on his extraordinary Formula One racing comeback.

The 34-year-old made his return in 2019, eight years after suffering near-fatal injuries including a partially severed right arm in a minor rally in Italy on the eve of the 2011 season.

"I have taken the decision that I will not continue more with Williams after this year," he said at the Singapore Grand Prix.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: alan.baldwin.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.