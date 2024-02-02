News & Insights

US Markets
FWONA

Motor racing-Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029

February 02, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix will stay at Honda-owned Suzuka until at least 2029 after signing a five-year contract extension, Formula One said on Friday.

The race moves to a new April slot this year, as round four between Australia and China, as part of Formula One's efforts to have a more efficient flow of races and reduce the carbon footprint with shorter freight distances.

"Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Suzuka is a challenging and hugely popular circuit with drivers but its place on the calendar had been questioned with talk of a street race in Osaka possibly taking its place.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FWONA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.