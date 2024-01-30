News & Insights

Motor racing-Italy's Peroni teams up with Ferrari in new partnership

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

January 30, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Giulia Segreti for Reuters ->

By Giulia Segreti

ROME, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian premium beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro has entered a multi-year partnership with Ferrari's RACE.MI Formula One team, the latest move in the shifting sponsorship alliances in elite motor racing.

"Formula 1 was a territory that we have already covered, that we knew, and with this partnership we return to Italy, teaming with an Italian brand," Birra Peroni Marketing Director Viviana Manera told Reuters at the launch of the deal in Rome.

Peroni, part of Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings 2502.T, was previously with racing team Aston Martin for three seasons.

As part of the partnership, Peroni will run a 2,024 bottle limited-edition product called Tifosi, or supporters in Italian.

The alliance with Ferrari was partially revealed last year when the team said it had signed a deal starting in 2024 with Asahi Europe without, however, specifying which particular brand would be involved.

Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia left Ferrari earlier this month after being a partner of the Italian team, and its driver Carlos Sainz, for many years, to rejoin former partner McLaren Racing.

Saudi Arabian energy giant Aramco in December signed a new five-year agreement to become exclusive title sponsor of the Aston Martin team.

The 2024 F1 season starts in Bahrain on March 2.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Keith Weir)

