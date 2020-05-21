US Markets

Motor racing-Indycar cancels two more races

Contributor
Steve Keating Reuters
Published

IndyCar cancelled two more races on Thursday, forced to tweak its schedule due to restrictions put in place by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

May 21 (Reuters) - IndyCar cancelled two more races on Thursday, forced to tweak its schedule due to restrictions put in place by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Races in Toronto on July 12 and Richmond, Virginia on June 27 were cancelled while REV Group Grand Prix at Road America was rescheduled from June 21 to July 11-12, making a double-header at the icon road course near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Ontario government last week banned large events through August while the Canadian government on Tuesday extended the closure of the Canada/U.S. border to non-essential travel for another 30 days.

"Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the Racing Capital of the World," Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said in a statement.

"We appreciate the opportunity to begin our season during these unprecedented times, and I'm confident we'll put on a great show."

The IndyCar season is scheduled to open on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway and will feature 14 races with the series finale on Oct. 25 at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The series signature race, the Indianapolis 500, which traditionally would have been run this Sunday as part the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for Aug. 23.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond)

((steve.keating@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647-624-4094; Reuters Messaging: steve.keating.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular