Motor racing-Hungarian F1 Grand Prix to be held without spectators

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix in August can only take place without spectators, organisers said in a statement on Friday.

The race at the Hungaroring was scheduled originally for Aug. 2 but Hungary on Thursday said events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until Aug. 15.

Formula One plans to start its season behind closed doors in Austria from July 3-5, followed by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone under similar conditions, but has yet to publish a revised calendar.

The traditional August break has been cancelled to allow for rescheduling, with teams currently on an extended factory shutdown that could run into June.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Alison Williams)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

