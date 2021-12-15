World Markets

Motor racing-Hamilton receives knighthood

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after he lost out on a record eighth title after a tense last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after he lost out on a record eighth title after a tense last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 36, is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular