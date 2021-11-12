Motor racing-Hamilton dominates qualifying for F1 sprint in Brazil

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton made the most of a new engine to beat Formula One leader Max Verstappen with the fastest lap in qualifying for the sprint race that will decide the grid for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton was dominant in all three phases of the Friday session at the Brazilian city's atmospheric Interlagos circuit, with the Mercedes driver clocking a best time of one minute 07.934 seconds and cheered on by the crowd.

Red Bull's Dutchman Verstappen was second and 0.438 slower, a considerable margin around one of the shortest laps on the calendar.

"Let's go," exclaimed Hamilton over the team radio on a cold and windy afternoon with brooding dark clouds overhead.

The Briton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's main race as result of his engine change but can take three points if he wins on Saturday, with the top three scoring in a 3-2-1 system.

"We're working so hard to try and get this car right and it's been tough. So to finally get the car feeling like it did today feels great," said Hamilton.

"A lot of the times we get it wrong, I get it wrong, and today I got it right and the car was really nice to drive. It was everything I wanted."

Verstappen has a 19 point lead with four races remaining and will be chasing his third win in a row on Sunday and 10th of the campaign.

"When they take a new engine, naturally they have a bit more power for the weekend," said the 24-year-old.

"For me it’s not a big shock. I’m just happy to be second. That’s a good position to start from, of course you always want to be closer but sometimes you just have to be realistic and there was not much more in it.

"There are not that many points to gain in the sprint race... the most important one is on Sunday."

The 100km sprint is the last of three races in the experimental format this season, with the other two being at Monza and Silverstone. At least six are expected to be scheduled for 2022.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was third fastest with Red Bull's Sergio Perez alongside on the second row.

"Lewis was untouchable today," commented Perez, who is hitting form just when it matters and has been on the podium for the last three races.

Team boss Christian Horner agreed: "That fresh engine is obviously pumping out some horsepower for him (Hamilton) so I think second was the best we could hope for," he said.

"If you look at the relative speed (of Hamilton) compared to Valtteri it's a couple of tenths."

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly starts fifth with the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc followed by the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in the battle for third overall.

Fernando Alonso qualified 10th for Alpine, who are currently fifth and level on points with Alphatauri.

Further back George Russell was out-qualified by Williams team mate Nicholas Latifi -- the first time that has happened although the actual grand prix grid positions will not be decided until Saturday.

