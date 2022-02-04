Motor racing-Haas unveil 2022 F1 challenger

Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S.-owned Haas on Friday became the first team to take the wraps off their 2022 Formula One car when they unveiled a digital rendering of their VF22 challenger, which they hope will lift them off the back of the grid.

The car has been designed to Formula One's radically new rules, with revised aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and 18-inch wheels.

It will be raced by Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, and Russian Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns the team's title sponsor Uralkali, and will sport the same Russian-themed livery as last year.

The pair will both be going into their second Formula One seasons.

Haas, who source their power units and other permitted parts from Ferrari, finished last in the overall standings in 2021 and were the only team to not score a point.

They have pinned their hopes of moving back up the grid on this season's rule change, having foregone development of the 2021 car to focus on this year's challenger.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Toby Davis)

