Motor racing-Haas confirm Grosjean in unchanged 2020 F1 lineup

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French driver Romain Grosjean will stay at Haas F1 Team next season with Dane Kevin Magnussen in an unchanged lineup for a fourth straight year, the U.S.-owned Formula One team announced on Thursday.

Magnussen already had a contract for next year.

"Experience, and the need for it, has been one of the cornerstones of Haas F1 Team," said principal Guenther Steiner in a statement at the Singapore Grand Prix.

"And with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen racing for the team in 2020, we continue to have a driver lineup that offers us a solid platform to continue our growth."

The decision closes a door for German driver Nico Hulkenberg, who is leaving Renault at the end of the year and looking for another seat, with Haas seen as a potential destination.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

