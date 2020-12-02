US Markets

Motor racing-Grosjean leaves Bahrain hospital after fireball crash

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYN LENNON

French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital in Bahrain on Wednesday after being treated for burns to his hands suffered when his Haas car was engulfed in a fireball.

MANAMA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital in Bahrain on Wednesday after being treated for burns to his hands suffered when his Haas car was engulfed in a fireball.

The 34-year-old had an astonishing escape after the vehicle penetrated the metal crash barriers in Sunday's race at the Sakhir circuit, splitting in two and erupting in flames.

The same circuit hosts another race this weekend but Grosjean will not take part, replaced by the team's Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi.

Haas said Grosjean will remain in Bahrain to continue private treatment.

The driver said on Tuesday that he still wanted to drive in next week's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

"Even though it is complicated for those close to me, it is a need for me to get back into a Formula One car, to see where I am, if I can continue to drive," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by John Stonestreet)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular